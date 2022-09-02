Domestic abuse: Foyle Family Justice Centre opens
The Foyle Family Justice Centre, a one-stop facility for people affected by domestic and sexual abuse, has opened in Londonderry.
The centre is the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland.
It aims to reduce re-traumatisation by reducing the number of times survivors must retell their stories.
It will also make it easier for survivors and victims to access services, and help increase offender accountability.
The centre will house representatives from more than 20 agencies and will provide a broad range of specialist services. Based in Bishop Street, it is inspired a model pioneered in the United States.
Marie Brown, chief executive of Foyle Women's Aid and Foyle Family Justice Centre, said the centre's opening was highly significant.
"We have a high rate of domestic and sexual violence in this area and across Northern Ireland," Ms Brown said.
"Our vision is to save lives and to create really good interventions early on so we can start breaking the cycle of domestic violence early on."
'Joined-up service'
Ms Brown said the centre would provide a "joined-up service".
"So if somebody comes in the door they can get their domestic violence order, they can see the housing people, they can sort benefits if they need to," she said.
"They will get the service right on tap and that is very different to the current system we have."
The centre was inspired by a visit by Ms Brown to a Family Justice Centre in Brooklyn, New York, in 2007.
"With the opening of The Family Justice Centre, domestic violence and abuse will be dealt with as a grave human rights violation requiring the concerted efforts of all agencies," Alyson Kilpatrick, chief commissioner at the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission said.
"This is good for victims and the authorities charged with protecting them."
Derry judge Barney McElholm said the centre would be "a shining beacon in the darkness of the lives of so many silently suffering victims of domestic abuse".
To find out more about the Foyle Family Justice Centre or to refer to its services contact 028 7141 6800 or visit their website.