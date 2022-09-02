East Belfast: Man escapes injury in petrol bomb attack

Car outside house attacked in Lewis Drive in east BelfastPACEMAKER

A man has escaped injury after a petrol bomb thrown at him failed to ignite during an attack in east Belfast on Thursday night.

Three masked men also broke the front windscreen and side windows of a car parked outside a house in Lewis Drive shortly before 22:00 BST.

Detectives are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Det Sgt Kitchen said: "We are also investigating reports that these three masked males were armed with multiple weapons."

