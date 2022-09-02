Londonderry: Police investigate shots fired at front door
Three people, including a young child, have escaped injury in a gun attack in Londonderry.
It was reported shortly after 22:40 BST on Thursday at a house at Joyce Court, in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.
Police said four masked men fired a number of shots at the front door of the house.
Det Sgt Ballantine said: "Two adults and a young child were present at the time. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries."
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.