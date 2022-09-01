Dungannon: Man dies after bus and van collide on Moy Road
- Published
A man in his 80s has died following a crash in County Tyrone.
A bus and a van collided on the Moy Road in Dungannon shortly before 09:30 BST on Thursday.
The man who died is believed to have been the driver of the van. He received medical treatment, but died at the scene.
The Moy Road was closed for some time following the crash but has since reopened.
Police have appealed for anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision or who saw the silver Citreon Berlingo van travelling between Armagh and the Moy Road on Thursday morning to contact them.