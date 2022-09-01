Caterpillar: US firm plans 83 redundancies at Larne site
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The engineering firm Caterpillar is planning to make 83 redundancies at its factory in Larne, County Antrim - about 15% of the workforce.
The move does not involve employees at its other NI facility in Belfast.
The company said the planned job losses reflected reduced demand for some of the products manufactured in Larne.
It added that it will try to identify redeployment opportunities and would offer severance packages to employs who leave.
Caterpillar, a US multinational, designs and makes large industrial generators in Larne as well as smaller generators produced under the FG Wilson brand.
The company says it is seeing "decreased demand for the UK-made offerings" of these smaller generator sets and is planning to stop making this product in Larne.
Axles and transmissions
Caterpillar has been steadily reducing its Northern Ireland workforce for more than a decade.
In 2010 it employed almost 3,000 people but if all the latest planned redundancies happen it will be just over 800.
The firm currently has about 550 employees in Larne and 350 at Springvale in Belfast.
The Springvale plant produces component subassemblies including axles and transmissions for articulated trucks as well as other oil and gas applications
Earlier this year there was a lengthy strike at the firm's Northern Ireland operations.
It ended after the company bypassed a trade union and made a direct "take it or leave it" offer to staff.
A company spokesperson said the redundancies were not linked to that strike action and were also not related to Brexit.