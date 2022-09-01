Belfast Transport Hub: Council approves city centre development
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Plans for a new "city neighbourhood" project in the centre of Belfast have been given the go ahead by the city council.
Construction on a new transport hub, which will be called Grand Central Station, started this year.
The wider regeneration as part of that project is called Weavers Cross and will include about 1.3 million square feet of building space.
The plan will be delivered alongside a private sector development partner.
Translink, which put the plan forward, said it could create space for 8,000 jobs.
The Weavers Cross development will include offices, housing, retail and leisure space and a hotel.
Translink chief executive Chris Conway welcomed the council's decision to approve the project.
"Weavers Cross promises to complement the new Belfast Grand Central Station currently in construction, ensuring we see the full economic and social benefits of this major new integrated transport hub as part of a wider long-term masterplan," he said.
"Across the world, multi-modal transport hubs like the new Belfast Grand Central Station are at the epicentre of growth and are increasingly seen as destinations for shopping, working, employment, education, living and socialising."
"The development of this major project will make it easier for people living and working at Weavers Cross to lead lives less dependent on the private car, driving modal shift to public and active transport and helping to achieve Northern Ireland's climate ambitions."