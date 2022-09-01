Greenvale Hotel: Decision due on charges over Cookstown disco deaths
The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) will later reveal if anyone is to face charges over a fatal crush outside a Cookstown disco three years ago.
It has been examining files of evidence believed to cover 16 people, including five police officers.
Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died as hundreds of people queued at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel on 17 March, 2019.
Their families will be informed of decisions before they are made public.
The PPS has been deliberating over evidence contained in two files submitted in the course of the past two years.
The first contains details of a criminal investigation conducted by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
Police previously stated they took 1,300 witness statements and specially-trained officers interviewed more than 140 young people.
One of those questioned shortly after the tragedy was the owner of the hotel, Michael McElhatton.
The second file deals with an investigation by the police ombudsman into the conduct of several officers, including the first to arrive at the hotel.
They withdrew from the scene to await back-up.
The family of Morgan Barnard has called for a public inquiry.
Last March, on the third anniversary of the tragedy, Justice Minister Naomi Long ruled out an inquiry, stating it could prejudice any future criminal proceedings.