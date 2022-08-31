Man denied bail after allegedly carrying officer on bonnet
A man who allegedly drove at speed with a police officer clinging to his car bonnet must remain in custody, a High Court judge has ruled.
Adam McMonagle, 28, was refused bail over claims he carried the officer during attempts to bring the car to a halt in Londonderry.
He faces charges including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.
Bail was denied over concerns about his risk of re-offending.
The court heard a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) patrol followed an Audi A1 travelling at speed on the Skeoge Link carriageway on 2 May.
Police then approached and attempted to stop the car while it was stalled in traffic.
One officer broke the driver's window with his baton, but was struck and had his uniform ripped when the vehicle moved off.
A colleague was forced to jump onto the front of the car as it sped away.
'Made no effort to stop'
A prosecution lawyer told the High Court that the officer was carried on the bonnet for about 30m (32yds).
When the officer realised the car was not going to stop he released his grip, falling onto the carriageway.
The officer required hospital treatment for a hip injury and other bruising, cuts and grazes.
McMonagle is further charged with dangerous driving and assault on police in connection with the incident.
His defence barrister argued that McMonagle had cooperated with police and accepted being the driver.
He indicated that there was still a dispute over any alleged intent to cause injuries.
Denying bail, Mr Justice Fowler said: "I have grave concerns about this defendant's risk of re-offending."