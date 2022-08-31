Portadown: Alert caused by suspected WW2 grenade is over
- Published
A security alert caused by the discovery of a suspected World War Two grenade in Bridge Street, Portadown has now ended.
The device was discovered on Tuesday evening by a member of the public who had been fishing in the River Bann.
Police said ammunition technical officers attended the scene and confirmed it was a viable device.
A controlled explosion was carried out on the device, allowing police cordons to be lifted and roads to reopen.
Insp Browne said: "We would like to thank the public for their patience while we were dealing with this incident."