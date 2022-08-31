Derry drownings: Book of condolence for Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian
A book of condolence will open in Londonderry later for Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.
The two 16-year-olds died after getting into difficulty at Enagh Lough, close to the city, on Monday evening.
They had been part of a group who had decided to go swimming while out cycling.
The boys, who were from the city's Indian Keralan community, were pupils at St Columb's College and had received their GCSE results last week.
Lilian Seenoi Barr, of the North West Migrant Forum, said they were "very bubbly, outgoing boys".
"They were very intelligent, focused young men who had amazing dreams so this is just heartbreaking for every single one of us," she said.
St Columb's College principal Finbar Madden spoke of "shock and sadness" within the school at their deaths.
They also played for Newbuildings Cricket Club.
In a statement on Facebook, the club said members were absolutely heartbroken.
"Two of the most well mannered and lovely people who it was an absolute pleasure to have in our U15s last season," the club said.
Bishop Of Derry Donal McKeown said it was difficult to find any words to help comfort the families and the wider Indian Keralan community.
"You let them cry, you listen to what they have to say and you don't comment or try to interject," Bishop McKeown said.
SDLP assembly Mark H Durkan said Derry was heartbroken at the boys' deaths.
He said the city's Kerala community was "very settled, established and vibrant", consisting of "maybe 250 families from southern India who have been here a long time".
"These young fellas have just completed their GCSEs, they got their results last week," he added.
"They would have been looking forward to getting back to school."
The book of condolence will be open to the public at the Guildhall from 16:00 BST and can also be signed online.
Police said enquiries were ongoing but at this stage, it appeared to be a tragic drowning incident.