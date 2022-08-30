Dromore: Police officer headbutted and spat on in 'horrific' attack
- Published
A police officer has been injured after being kicked in the head, headbutted and spat on during an arrest in County Tyrone.
The officer was responding to a report of an assault on Monday evening in Main Street in Dromore.
The PSNI said it was reported that two men had been attacked at a licensed premises.
A 33-year-old suspect left the premises and police found him in Fairview Gardens, the PSNI said.
While he was being arrested, he started to shout and "lashed out" at an officer, breaking his radio microphone.
He then kicked the officer twice in the head, headbutted and spat at him and tried to headbutt another officer.
'Badly shaken'
The police officer was taken to hospital for treatment.
"This was an horrific attack which has left the officer both injured and badly shaken and our thoughts are with him as he recovers from what happened," said a senior police officer.
"Our officers' work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve, and incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all."
A man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including, common assault, assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.