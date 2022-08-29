John Corr killed in Ballymena hit-and-run
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in County Antrim on Sunday night.
The man, named locally as John Corr, was struck by a car while walking on the Cushendall Road in Ballymena at about 22:20 BST.
The 57 year old later died at the scene.
It is believed a man and a woman, who were occupants of the vehicle, stopped before leaving once realising the pedestrian was seriously injured.
The Cushendall Road was closed following the collision but has since reopened.
Police have urged anyone who seen a silver BMW in the Ballymena area to come forward.