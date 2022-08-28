Ballygawley: Man arrested after shot fired at pub
A 20-year-old man has been arrested following reports a gunshot was fired at a licensed premises in Co Tyrone.
Police said the incident occurred on Main Street in Ballygawley at around 02:30 BST on Sunday.
Reports claimed two shots had been fired, one into the air and the other towards the window of a licensed premises.
Police are also investigating further reports of an assault and attempted arson at the same address.
The man remains in custody.