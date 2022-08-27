Carrickfergus: Two people rescued after vessel sinks

Aerial view of CarrickfergusGetty Images
Two people were taken to Carrickfergus and examined by paramedics

Two people have been rescued from the water after the coastguard received a mayday call from a sinking vessel off the coast of County Antrim.

Two coastguard teams, the RNLI and Lagan Search and Rescue were involved in the operation which started near Greenisland just after 15:00 BST.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the police were also at the scene.

The pair were taken to Carrickfergus and passed into the care of paramedics.

Related Topics