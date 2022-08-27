Carrickfergus: Two people rescued after vessel sinks
Two people have been rescued from the water after the coastguard received a mayday call from a sinking vessel off the coast of County Antrim.
Two coastguard teams, the RNLI and Lagan Search and Rescue were involved in the operation which started near Greenisland just after 15:00 BST.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the police were also at the scene.
The pair were taken to Carrickfergus and passed into the care of paramedics.