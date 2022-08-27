Bangor: Two children injured in racially-motived attack
Police are treating an attack on two children in Bangor, County Down, on Friday as racially motivated.
The boy and girl, who are both teenagers, were assaulted by a man with a weapon in Castle Park at about 17:30 BST. The attacker then fled in the direction of Castle Park Road.
The pair were taken to hospital with head injuries but have since been discharged after treatment.
Police described the attack as "completely unprovoked".
Ch Insp David Gray: "Hate crime has no place in society. It should be rejected by everyone.
"But to target two children in this way is particularly abhorrent".
Detectives have appealed for information to help identify a man who was wearing a dark or navy hoodie with a lighter-coloured hood and dusty work trousers. He was carrying a plastic bag in Castle Park or Castle Park Road on Friday.