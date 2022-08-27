Ballycastle: Man, 23, dies after Mosside hit-and-run incident
A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a van which then drove off in Ballycastle, County Antrim.
Stefan Morrow, from Coleraine, was walking with a woman along the Moyarget Road in the Mosside area when the collision happened on Sunday at 22:20 BST.
The driver then drove away from the scene without stopping to check on the two injured people.
The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.
A man, in his 30s, arrested in connection with the incident, was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.
A second man who was also arrested was released unconditionally.