Ballycastle: Man, 23, dies after Mosside hit-and-run incident

A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a van which then drove off in Ballycastle, County Antrim.

Stefan Morrow, from Coleraine, was walking with a woman along the Moyarget Road in the Mosside area when the collision happened on Sunday at 22:20 BST.

The driver then drove away from the scene without stopping to check on the two injured people.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

A man, in his 30s, arrested in connection with the incident, was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

A second man who was also arrested was released unconditionally.

