Londonderry: Officer suffers minor injury after being struck by car
A police officer has suffered a minor leg injury after being hit by a car which failed to stop in Londonderry.
The incident happened at Spencer Road in the Waterside area at about 08:45 BST on Saturday.
The officer had signalled to the driver before they made off at speed, mounting a footpath.
Police said a number of people were in the area, but there was no report of other injuries.
They believe the driver made off towards Duke Street, across Craigavon Bridge and on to Abercorn Road.
Supt Willy Calderwood said the driver's actions were "reckless and dangerous" and an attempt to evade police.
"We are thankful no one else was injured," he added.