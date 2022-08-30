County Down: Man dies after being hit by lorry

Kildare Street signGoogle maps
The incident happened in Kildare Street

A pedestrian in his 60s has died after being hit by a lorry in Newry, County Down.

It happened on Kildare Street at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

Sgt McIvor from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it had happened close to traffic lights.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage to contact them.

The road had been closed to traffic but has since reopened.

