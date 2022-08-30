Two teenage boys die after incident at Enagh Lough
Two 16-year-old boys have died after getting into difficulty at Enagh Lough, close to Londonderry.
Emergency services were called to Temple Road at about 18:30 BST on Monday.
One of the boys was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The second boy was pronounced dead at the scene after being recovered from the water after searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers.
Police said another boy was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
Three other boys were also at the scene.
"While they have been left shocked, are not physically injured", Insp Brogan said.
"Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident.
"Our thoughts are with the families of those affected," he added
SDLP assembly member Mark Durkan said it was an "absolute tragedy".
Mr Durkan said he understood a group of boys went out for a cycle in the area and a couple of them went for a swim in the lough.
"It's my understanding from talking to some of the boys that one of them got into difficulty in the water," he said.
"His friend tried to help him and he ended up in equal difficulty.