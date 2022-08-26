SSE gas and electricity prices in Northern Ireland to rise again
The energy company SSE Airtricity is putting up its gas and electricity prices in Northern Ireland again.
Gas prices will rise by 28.3% from 1 October and electricity prices will go up by 35.4% from the same date.
The increases will affect up to 190,000 households in Northern Ireland.
Peter McClenaghan from the Consumer Council said: "We are facing into a very serious crisis this winter and I am angry and fearful on behalf of Northern Ireland consumers."
The council provides advice to consumers and Mr McClenaghan said: "Already many of our households are at the brink.
"This announcement means consumers in Belfast face combined annual gas and electricity bills in excess of £2,500 a year, with further price increases to come."
SSE Airtricity is Northern Ireland's largest household gas supplier with about 188,000 customers.
Those customers have already seen the price they pay more than double since the spring of last year.
The Utility Regulator, which is responsible for regulating the energy industry, says the latest increase in the price of gas - the fifth since April 2021 - will be equivalent to another £351 a year.
SSE Airtricity is also the second largest supplier of household electricity, with about 168,000 customers.
They will see their bills rise by the equivalent of another £330 a year.
'Wholesale market surging'
SSE Airtricity managing director Klair Neenan said: "It was hoped market volatility would ease but the global energy crisis continues to impact gas and electricity costs for all energy suppliers.
"We are acutely aware of the impact this has for households and are working hard to help where we can."
The company said any customer who was concerned or having difficulty with their energy costs should "please contact us and we will work with you to find a solution together".
The Utility Regulator says the typical household in Belfast or the west of Northern Ireland, using both gas and electricity, will now have an annual energy bill of just under £2,500.
Other companies will also be putting up their prices as they are buying energy in the same wholesale markets as SSE Airtricity.
Those wholesale markets are currently a horror show, suggesting that energy prices will continue rising steeply into the early months of next year.
The announcement by SSE Airtricity comes on the day Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy confirmed that the UK government would deliver an energy bill discount of £400 to help households in Northern Ireland that are struggling with the increasing cost of living.
But he said there was no guarantee that Northern Ireland households would receive the discount in October, when those in the rest of the UK are due to get it.
John French, the chief executive of the Utility Regulator, said the wholesale gas market was "[continuing] to surge".
"[It] is producing prices 16 times higher than normal historic rates," he said.
"We will continue to do everything in our control to support consumers at this very difficult time."