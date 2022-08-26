SSE gas and electricity prices in Northern Ireland on the rise again
The energy company SSE has said it is putting up gas and electricity prices in Northern Ireland again.
Gas prices will rise by 28.3% from 1 October and electricity prices will go up by 35.4% from the same date.
This news means that the typical household bill will rise by about £351 per year.
It is the fifth price rise since April 2021 and will affect 188,000 homes in NI.
Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council, said: "We are facing into a very serious crisis this winter and I am angry and fearful on behalf of Northern Ireland consumers.
"Already many of our households are at the brink.
"This announcement means consumers in Belfast face combined annual gas and electricity bills in excess of £2,500 a year, with further price increases to come."