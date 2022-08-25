Jamie Bryson: Abusive calls treated as sectarian hate crime
- Published
Police investigating a report of a series of abusive phone calls are treating the incidents as a sectarian hate crime.
It is understood the investigation relates to a complaint made by loyalist campaigner Jamie Bryson.
Last week, Mr Bryson tweeted an alleged recording of a man making a threat of a sexual nature towards his young son.
Mr Bryson said the calls had been ongoing for over a year and the incident had been reported to police.
In a statement, he said he had received about 1,311 calls from an unknown number during that period.
"In all my time in the public arena, this has been without question the most difficult and distressing period," he added.
"Targeting my little seven-year-old boy is never going to be tolerable or acceptable."
A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "Police have received a report detailing numerous abusive phone calls over a period of time and an investigation has commenced.
"This is being treated as a sectarian hate crime at this time."