Cost of living: NI taskforce on £400 energy bill discount to meet again
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
A taskforce set up by the Chancellor to look at how to issue £400 energy bill discounts in Northern Ireland is to meet again later.
The taskforce, made up of UK government and Stormont ministers, will meet regularly until the issue is resolved.
Households in Great Britain will start receiving the discount from October.
Stormont politicians have called for the same timetable in Northern Ireland but there are complications due to the lack of a fully-functioning executive.
Northern Ireland is also in a different energy market to the rest of the UK.
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi met Stormont ministers and the Utility Regulator earlier this month during a visit to Belfast.
Energy bills are set to rise sharply - prompting calls for the government to offer more help.
The Barnett formula is used to calculate additional funding when there are changes to UK government spending that affects devolved services.
But without a functioning executive at Stormont, money allocated from Westminster that way cannot be spent.
Stormont has been without a power-sharing executive since February, due to the DUP's ongoing protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The party is refusing to nominate a deputy first minister until the post-Brexit trading arrangements are changed, meaning a decision-making executive cannot be formed and the legislative assembly cannot operate.
Other ministers can remain in post, but they are unable to take major policy decisions.