DUP's Mervyn Storey co-opted on to Causeway Council
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Veteran Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) member Mervyn Storey is returning to frontline politics months after losing his assembly seat at Stormont.
Mr Storey had been an assembly member for North Antrim since 2003, but failed to retain his seat in the assembly election in May.
He has now been co-opted onto Causeway Coast and Glens Council.
He replaces his late colleague John Finlay, who died from cancer earlier this month.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was delighted Mr Storey would take up the role.
"Mervyn is rooted in the Ballymoney community and will be a first-class advocate for the people of Ballymoney," he said
'An honour to return'
Mr Storey was also previously a councillor for Ballymoney Borough Council from 2001, before moving to Stormont two years later.
During his time at Stormont he was minister for social development for two years and finance minister for several months.
He said it would be an "honour to return to continue serving the people of Ballymoney".
"John had faithfully served on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council since it came into operation," he said.
"It will therefore be a daunting task to fill the vacancy following John's death."