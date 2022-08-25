Missing wallaby Winnie found after great escape in County Tyrone
An on-the-run wallaby that got out of its enclosure on Sunday has been found safe and well in County Tyrone.
Marsupial Winnie - one of two of the animals who live at Glenpark Estate near Omagh - escaped by leaping over a fence after reportedly becoming startled.
She was returned home on Wednesday night, her owners announced.
Wallabies, which are native to Australia, are smaller than kangaroos and are about 1m (3ft) tall on average.
Richard Beattie, of Glenpark Estate, said he would like to thank those who has supported the search for the "little rascal on her little adventure".
"We couldn't be happier, and can whole heartedly assure you Winnie is none the worse after the great escape," he said.
Dozens if well-wishers celebrated her return on social media.
Speaking earlier in the week, Mr Beattie said a team was searching an area around the park and he remained confident the wallaby would be found.
"There is plenty of food out there and the weather is right for it so we are hopeful to come across the animal soon," he said.
Mr Beattie added that he believed the wallaby had not ventured too far from the estate.
The team had offered a reward for anyone who assisted in the animal's safe return.