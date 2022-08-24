GCSE results: More than 30,000 NI pupils to receive grades
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
More than 30,000 students in Northern Ireland will receive their GCSE results later.
Their grades will be awarded based on the first GCSE exams held since 2019.
As with A-Levels, the return of GCSE exams is likely to mean that the number of top grades will be lower than in 2021.
Some students will also get BTEC results on Thursday, but the exam board Pearson has already warned that some will not get their results as expected.
It is unclear if any students in Northern Ireland will be affected by the delay.
Last week, the OCR exam board apologised after some students in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK failed to get results of technical qualifications on time.
GCSE, AS and A-level and AS-level exams were cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic and pupils were awarded grades calculated by their schools instead.
That led to rises in the number of top grades awarded.
Grades A* and A were awarded to just under 40% of GCSE entries in 2021, up from 37.1% in 2020.
However, there have been a number of modifications to GCSEs this year to take account of disruption - including months learning remotely - that pupils faced during the pandemic.
There were fewer exams in almost all GCSE subjects with units or modules dropped from subjects too.
The exam boards have also said that grading would be more generous than in pre-pandemic years.
That may include more lenient grade boundaries - the number of marks needed for each grade.
Students may need fewer marks to reach a particular grade, or be looked at more favourably if they are very close to the boundary for a higher grade.
Many pupils will go to their school to pick up results as - unlike A-Levels - they cannot receive them online.
The vast majority of GCSEs in Northern Ireland are taken by pupils through the exams board, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA).
The remainder are taken through English and Welsh exam boards.
That means some pupils in Northern Ireland will receive results in the form of numbers as well as letters.
That is because GCSEs in England are graded numerically from 9 to 1.
Pupils use their GCSE and BTEC results to progress to A-Level, courses in Further Education, training or employment.