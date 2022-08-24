River Lagan 'major' fish kill reported
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Anglers in County Down have described a fish kill on the River Lagan as "major".
Staff from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) are on the river counting the number of dead fish.
The stretch of river at Thornyford Bridge, Dromore, is known for its wild brown trout fishing.
The bodies of well-grown trout are floating on the surface of the water, while stickleback can be seen in the silt on the riverbed.
Gudgeon and stone loach are also thought to have been killed.
The incident was reported to NIEA at about 19:27 BST on Tuesday.
Officers from the agency have taken samples of the water for analysis.
A spokesperson said: "NIEA are currently working with inland fisheries colleagues to assess the extent of the environmental impact on the waterway."
Iveagh Angling Club said the stretch of river was still recovering from a previous pollution incident in 2016.