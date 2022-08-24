Envy nightclub: Sebastian Prokop jailed for Derry arson attack
- Published
A man who told police "I don't like gays" has been jailed for five years over a fire at a Londonderry nightclub that caused about £250,000 worth of damage.
Sebastian Prokop, 24, of Crawford Square in Derry, had denied arson at the Envy nightclub on 9 January 2020.
The club, which was frequented by the LGBT community, was extensively damaged by the fire and had to be demolished.
Prokop was found guilty in June and sentenced on Wednesday.
The Polish national will serve half the sentence in custody and half on licence.
'Aggravated by hostility'
The judge said part of the evidence against Prokop had been CCTV footage of a person entering the building and leaving shortly afterwards, with the fire occurring after this.
Footage showed the perpetrator taking off a cap he was wearing - this was recovered by police and Prokop's DNA was found on it.
The judge said the offending was aggravated by hostility to the LGBT community.
The court heard the defendant had said he had considered taking a baseball bat into the club before the arson.
The judge said the evidence was clear that Prokop knew where he was going and so had the intent to do what he did.
He added that the defendant made the comment about not liking gay people to police after his arrest.
The judge said it was up to the secretary of state to decide whether Prokop will be deported.