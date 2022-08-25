Hope Street to return in BBC NI autumn schedule
- Published
A second series of daytime police drama Hope Street will return as part of BBC Northern Ireland's autumn TV schedule.
The corporation has also announced a varied line-up of programmes to reflect "new voices, new faces and new themes".
It features a dating agency run by nine year olds, a family pest control business and a raw look at the pressure-filled world of Irish dancing.
BBC NI's head of content commissioning Eddie Doyle said there was a commitment to homegrown programming.
"Audiences can expect high energy and punchy new commissions, with a blend of drama, comedy, arts, entertainment, documentary and lifestyle programming," he said.
"As the evenings start drawing in we want to keep people entertained, providing laughter, companionship and escapism."
In Irish Dance Fever, BBC News NI will follow two of the most successful dance schools as they prepare for the Irish Dancing World Championships.
Alongside the pageantry, it takes viewers behind-the-scenes as competitors battle their nerves, injuries and put in hours of training.
Chef Paula McIntye returns for a second series of Hamely Kitchen, a six-part series celebrating local produce and traditional recipes which has been made with backing from the Northern Ireland Screen Ulster Scots Broadcast Fund.
Celebrities feature across the line-up, with Patrick Kielty's Tractor Wars: Ferguson Vs Ford exploring the little known story of Harry Ferguson and Henry Ford's gentleman's agreement on the mass production of a new tractor in 1947.
However, this led to a major fall out and a multi-million dollar lawsuit.
In B&B By The Sea, famous faces including First Dates host Fred Sirieix and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas will stay at a Victorian guesthouse at Downhill Beach.
Drones have been used during the production to show off the County Antrim coastline's spectacular scenery.
Much of the line-up has been made in conjunction with independent production companies and with the support of Northern Ireland Screen.
Its chief executive Richard Williams said the programmes take "ordinary lived life in Northern Ireland to a wider audience".
He said Northern Ireland Screen was delighted with the return of Irish and Ulster Scots content.
"Of course we like to see new stories in there too, but the bedrock, if you want to deliver and give a presence and credibility to Irish language and to an Ulster Scots community we need sustained content that's there regularly," he said.
"We're very happy to be a partner."
Elsewhere, Black, Northern Irish and Proud, follows new and second generation immigrants to Northern Ireland as they reveal their views on identity, diversity and racism, as well as giving their thoughts on green and orange politics, and a shared future.
There is also a four-part behind-the-scenes production on Belfast Harbour - Cruises, Cranes and Cargo - while in Nurses, the long hours, pressure and shortage of staff on the healthcare frontline was filmed over 12 months.
It follows nurses working in an emergency department, a neonatal unit, in psychiatric care, a cancer unit, and their work with prisoners.
Alongside these productions Barra Best returns with more Barra's Return of the Wild.
The Blame Game, Nolan Live and An Focal Scoir will also return to screens in the coming months.
The line-up takes BBC Northern Ireland's output through to November, before Christmas and New Year TV schedules are unveiled.