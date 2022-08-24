Belfast: Linen Quarter gets new look in bid to boost footfall
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Efforts to boost footfall and reduce antisocial behaviour have been unveiled in part of Belfast's city centre.
Outdoor seating, increased street lighting and a boules court have been put into Blackstaff Square in the city's Linen Quarter.
Concerns have been raised over cleanliness and antisocial behaviour, particularly since the pandemic.
The area includes some key businesses and a number of hotels.
The new initiatives were implemented by the Linen Quarter Business Improvement District (BID) and Belfast City Council.
Businesses in the area, which lies to the south of Belfast City Hall, pay a levy of 1.5% of their rateable value into a fund that is then used by the BID to improve the area.
The BID's managing director, Christopher McCracken, said Blackstaff Square was a "poorly maintained space associated with antisocial behaviour" when the group took over.
"People said no-one would come here for outdoor eating or to play boules but now here we are and that's exactly what's happening," he said.
Mr McCracken said businesses in the area contributed to a fund and used for additional policing. He said they were also working with organisations including social justice charity Extern, "actually doing things to try to alleviate some of those problems".
"So this isn't about trying to move people away," Mr McCracken said. "This is about trying to recreate a public space for public benefit.
"We're going to vote next year for another five-year term and we are going to extend the Business Improvement District down Great Victoria Street, Dublin Road and Shaftesbury Square, areas which have been areas of great concern and negative comments."
Mike Gatt, general manager of the nearby Maldron Hotel, said building work in the area had had an impact.
"Over the last number of years, there has been a lot of construction in the area so it wasn't the most pretty part of town," Mr Gatt said.
However, he said, the square and the improvements that have been made "are timely, beneficial and there's a lot more to come".
"Collaboration always works and I think with council, indeed with the private sector, together we could run events," Mr Gatt said.
"Slight changes to the licensing laws might help but the potential is here whereas last year it wasn't, so that's a positive."
Belfast City Council said it had also set up a cleansing taskforce to tackle littering, dumped waste and other related issues.
It said staffing capacity had now returned to pre-Covid levels, with extra patrols to enhance the city's appearance.