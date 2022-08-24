Claire Sugden still frustrated by age and gender justice minister criticism
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
A former Stormont justice minister has hit out at criticism she faced about her age and gender when appointed to the role.
Claire Sugden, now the assembly's longest-serving independent member, took up the position in 2016, when she was 29.
She said she still felt frustrated by commentary surrounding that period.
"I was in government with another minister who was months older than me - he was a man and wasn't criticised."
Ms Sugden was asked to become justice minister by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin when they were forming a government after the assembly election in May 2016.
The role is filled on a cross-community basis, meaning it needs the support of a majority of unionists and nationalists at Stormont.
Alliance had held the role prior to that election, but declined to take it up again.
Speaking on BBC News NI's Red Lines podcast, Ms Sugden said she was surprised to be offered the job, but ultimately agreed to the role.
"I did question if I'd be good enough, but I reflected on people who had done the job previously," she said.
"They were no more experienced as the minister of justice at the point they were asked to do it than I was, but there was criticism because of my age and gender.
"I think people feel the justice portfolio was a masculine, severe role. I disagree with that.
"My father was a prison officer and as kids we were in and out of prisons all the time because of the nature of his role."
'I kept my promise, they didn't keep theirs'
She said she was prepared to "stand up" to the DUP and Sinn Féin when required over executive business.
"I know a lot of people would have criticised me for being young and. to an extent, inexperienced, but my own life experiences up to that point - my education, other jobs and roles I've performed - it's about having the goal of doing what you believe is right," she added.
However, she said she was disappointed that she only had nine months in the role before the power-sharing government collapsed, following a political crisis over a green energy scandal.
"I asked them (the DUP and Sinn Féin) to give me a chance, sadly for me they didn't because less than nine months later, the government collapsed.
"I kept my promise, but they didn't keep theirs. I wholeheartedly can say, that was a government that had an opportunity to do wonderful things."
Asked about the difficulty of working as one of only two independent members at Stormont, Ms Sugden said it could be challenging.
She was co-opted into the seat in 2014 and has since retained it in three assembly elections.
"It is really tough being a backbench MLA (assembly member) if you can't create change," said the East Londonderry representative.
Stormont has been without a functioning assembly and executive for several months, due to the DUP's opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Ms Sugden said she was "unsure" about what her own political future would bring, if devolution did not fully return.
Last year it emerged she had been approached to join the Ulster Unionists but had turned the offer down.
"I guard my independence fiercely, to achieve what I've achieved is really important to me," she said of the decision.
"But [we] can't keep firefighting, we have to ensure the fires don't start in the first place - that's why we need Stormont.
"Maybe as long as people keep electing me, I will still be there, but I don't want to be part of the furniture I want to create change.
"Sadly, that means if the institutions don't enable me to do that, I may have to look elsewhere.
"Maybe that means standing for Westminster, maybe potentially looking at a political party eventually - but I don't know."
She said she would remain independent "for now", in order to respect the electorate who gave her their vote in May.