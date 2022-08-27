Handball: Ulster revival of the GAA's 'poor relative'
By Conor Neeson
BBC News NI
- Published
Talk to the older generation and chances are they will have played some form of handball up against a gable wall.
The sport is still popular in parts of Belfast and County Tyrone but even these areas have witnessed a decline.
An audit by Ulster GAA in 2020 found just 5% of clubs offered the sport.
Now, key players in handball are trying to revive participation by bringing it to a new generation.
What makes this game so simple is that all you need is a ball and a wall.
The primary aim of the game is to make the ball hit the wall and bounce twice before your opponent can return it.
There are four types of handball in Ireland: four-wall, with world championships played every three years in either America, Canada or Ireland; one-wall, which is played throughout Europe and is a popular park game in America and 60×30 which involves softball and hardball and is traditionally played in Ireland.
GAA Handball is the governing body for the sport in Ireland.
Ulster GAA appointed Fiona Shannon as the province's first handball development officer this month.
Fiona is a three-times world champion and holds a record nine All-Ireland Singles wins.
While not witnessing a decline during her playing career, Fiona noticed that she was meeting the same competitors over and over again.
"It [handball] is the poor relative of the GAA, there is no doubt about that," said Fiona.
"Gaelic and hurling get TV coverage, more publicity and funding; with handball social media has been great with live streams."
Addressing the decline, Fiona pointed to the prominence of other GAA sports.
"It's very hard to get handballers playing just handball.
"We could have great handballers coming through but once they hit 17, the football has them."
Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly, a two-time handball world champion, said if it was not for the rain she might not have found out about the sport.
During a summer scheme at her local club, Aisling and the other kids were brought indoors.
"Normally they would take us up to the bar area and put on a film," she said.
"But they took us to the handball courts. That was the first time that I had seen them and I just took to the sport."
Aisling said that one of the biggest reasons for the sport's decline in recent decades has been down to poor "visibility".
A football and camogie player, Aisling focused on handball after making it to the final of the handball world championships at just 19. She missed out that year, but subsequently won the title.
The national development officer for GAA handball, Darragh Daly, said that the 2020 audit statistics had shown an "alarmingly poor" uptake of the sport but pointed out some handball clubs were separate from the GAA.
Despite this, in areas such as Tyrone, the sport remains strong with some parts of the county having five or six clubs in a 20-mile radius. In other areas, the sport is all but overlooked.
Darragh recalled a number of years ago attending a County Derry club which had an indoor handball court attached to its sports hall.
Testing out the court, which had not been used in 20 years, Darragh was asked by three boys what he was doing.
"I just thought: 'That's mental that they had a court on site but a whole generation had been lost and there has been a lack of support'."
Paul Graham has been chairman of the Antrim handball committee since 2020 with the aim of breathing new life into the sport.
More of a hurler by his own admission, Paul's interest in handball came from his father, Seamus.
Seamus Graham was instrumental in establishing the league system in Antrim, with more than 200 competitors at its height.
Throughout his youth, Paul played handball on the courts at his school, Edmund Rice College in Glengormley.
After a long hiatus, he took up the sport again in 2010 but found that it was the same group of men organising the games in Antrim as it had been in his father's day.
"It was a struggle, everyone was busy, numbers were dwindling as to who was playing, the clubs weren't really putting an emphasis into juvenile coaching."
'Social sport'
With the sport falling to the wayside for many young people, seven leagues became just two in Antrim.
Paul also noted that many of the remaining players were the same as those who had been playing when he was young.
In May 2021, he worked to restore the courts at his former school.
"In the month of June there were over 100 kids, there literally had not been a ball struck for 10 years," he said.
He followed this up with courts at several schools in Belfast.
"We probably had, on and off, 30 kids pre-Covid and we are probably up to nearly 200 kids."
One club that is thriving is Loughmacrory, under the stewardship of former chief executive of GAA Handball Ireland Chris Curran.
He said Tyrone handball saw a "significant" dip at the turn of the millennium with many clubs stopping the sport altogether.
While chief at Croke Park, Chris had been part of an initiative to launch 118 new one-wall facilities.
He helped establish a one-wall, covered outdoor complex at Loughmacrory in 2014.
He also established the Lough Showdown Tournament at that facility, which returned this month after a two-year break with almost 250 competitors.
"Loughmacrory, as a club, has always done well but our membership numbers have jumped significantly since we put that complex in place," he said.
"Without the need to book courts, we have had more young people and former handballers returning to play."
He added: "It has also provided a crossover with other clubs, who have also benefitted.
"This is all improving the profile and popularity of the game in Tyrone."