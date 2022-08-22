Ballycastle: Driver flees after two walkers injured by van
- Published
Two people have been injured after they were hit by a van which then drove off near Ballycastle.
A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were walking along the Moyarget Road when the incident happened at 22:20 BST on Sunday.
Both were taken to hospital. The man's condition is described as serious.
The driver of the van drove off from the scene without stopping to check on the two people. A 34-year-old man has been arrested.
Police have appealed for anyone who has information, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage of the scene, to contact them.
The Moyarget Road remains closed.