Covid-19: Free lateral flow testing ends in Northern Ireland
- Published
Free lateral flow tests are no longer available to most people in Northern Ireland.
While the scheme ended in the rest of the UK in May, Stormont's Department of Health retained the measure.
Health officials announced last week that testing will be more "targeted to protect the most vulnerable".
Staff within the health service and people eligible for new Covid treatments will still be able to access the free tests.
The department said the move was proportionate as rates of infection continue to fall.
The Office for National Statistics suggests that as of 8 August, about one in 50 people in Northern Ireland have had Covid.