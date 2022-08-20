Cullybackey: Man, 23, dies weeks after Craigs Road crash
A 23-year-old man has died in hospital weeks after a two-vehicle crash in Cullybackey, County Antrim.
He was the driver of a Seat Ibiza involved in a crash with a Volkswagen Tiguan on 4 August, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
It happened on the Craigs Road at about 16:00 BST and a number of people were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have appealed for information and urged anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.