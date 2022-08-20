Belfast city centre murder victim was Gareth Rynne
- Published
Detectives investigating the suspected murder of a man in Belfast have said the victim was 39-year-old Gareth Rynne.
He died in hospital after being assaulted on Callender Street in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday 14 August.
A murder inquiry began after his death and a 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.
Police have renewed an appeal for information about the attack.
They want anyone who was in the area of Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegall Square, Donegall Place, Royal Avenue or Castle Place between 04:00 BST and 08:00 on Sunday to contact them.