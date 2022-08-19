Covid-19: Free lateral flow testing to end in NI from Monday
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Free lateral flow testing for people with Covid symptoms will end in Northern Ireland from Monday.
The scheme ended in GB in May, but Stormont's Department of Health retained the measure.
It has now said testing will be more proportionate and "targeted to protect the most vulnerable", as rates of Covid-19 have fallen.
Health service staff and people eligible for new Covid treatments will still have access to free tests.
The move to end free testing generally will take effect from Monday.
Associate deputy chief medical officer Dr Joanne McClean said the Department of Health had always kept Covid measures under review.
"Currently, the most common symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to other respiratory viruses such as flu.
"It is therefore appropriate that testing is no longer one of the main tools in the fight against the virus for the majority of people."
The department added that recent figures from the Office for National Statistics suggests that as of 8 August, about 1 in 50 people in Northern Ireland had Covid.
It said the rate had fallen since a peak in early summer, and that it would monitor cases into the autumn.