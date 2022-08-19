Noah Donohoe: South Belfast bridge set to be named after schoolboy
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
A recently-built bridge in south Belfast is set to be named after Noah Donohoe.
The 14 year old was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020.
The new bridge opened last year in the south of the city, connecting the Stranmillis and Annadale districts.
The public was asked for ideas on a name for the new 83m bridge and more than 1,500 suggestions were sent in to name in Noah's memory.
The issue was discussed, in private, at a meeting of Belfast City Council's strategic policy and resources committee on Friday morning.
After the discussion, Sinn Féin cllr Ryan Murphy tweeted: "In council this morning we proposed that the new Lagan gateway bridge be named after young Noah Donohoe. There was huge public demand for it & are glad that this will now happen. We will continue to stand with Fiona and her family in their battle for truth and justice for Noah."
It is not clear whether the decision will still need the approval of the full council at its next meeting in September.
However, there is nothing to suggest, at this stage, that there will be any opposition to the proposal.
Noah was found six days after he went missing in Belfast in June 2020.
He died as a result of drowning, according to a post-mortem examination.
Several thousand people protested in Belfast city centre earlier this month over a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) application to withhold some information from an inquest into the death of Noah.
A Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate has been signed by Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara.
The teenager's mother believes it is an attempt to cover up the circumstances of her son's death.
In response, a Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: "The Public Interest Immunity application was made by the PSNI, not the secretary of state, and it is the coroner who has responsibility for deciding whether or not information attracts PII.
"The secretary of state's decision to sign the PII certificate was reached after very careful consideration of the information and detailed briefing by officials."