Belfast murder investigation after city centre attack
- Published
A murder investigation is under way following the death of a man in his 30s.
The victim was found with serious injuries in Belfast city centre on Sunday morning. He was taken to hospital, but later died.
Police said they believe he had been assaulted in the Callender Street area of the city that day.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Police have asked anyone who was in the area of Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegall Square, Donegall Place, Royal Avenue or Castle Place between 04:00 and 08:00 BST on Sunday to contact them.