INLA: Six arrested in paramilitary operation released on bail
- Published
Six men arrested as part of a police investigation into republican paramilitary group the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) have been released on bail.
They were arrested in the Glen Road area of west Belfast on Tuesday night.
The men, aged 28, 36, 39, 42, 47 and 54, were released on bail on Thursday pending further enquiries, police said.
In making the arrests, officers used a flash-bangs and the police ombudsman has been informed.