Troubles legacy bill: NI secretary says he is open to changes
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
The Northern Ireland secretary has said the government is still open to making changes to its controversial legacy bill going through Parliament.
Shailesh Vara was speaking on a visit to Londonderry on Thursday.
His comments follow a meeting between government ministers and victims' groups last night to discuss the legislation.
The bill offers a conditional amnesty to those accused of killings and other Troubles-related crimes.
Victims' groups and political parties at Stormont are opposed to the bill, arguing it will remove access to justice for victims and their families.
But Mr Vara said the government's intention was to provide "a way forward for some people".
"The bill going through Parliament is still open to negotiations, we are in listening mode, there is still room for making amendments."
The secretary of state added that there was "no one solution" that would find favour with every community in Northern Ireland, but that he would continue discussions on the bill.
Northern Ireland Minister Lord Caine was involved in Wednesday's talks with victims' groups and the Victims Commissioner for Northern Ireland, Ian Jeffers.
He said afterwards that he recognised that legacy would remain difficult for many people to deal with.
Protestors gathered in the Diamond area of Derry during Mr Vara's visit to the nearby Holywell Trust to demonstrate their opposition to the government's plans.
Billy McGreanery, whose uncle with the same name was shot dead by the Army in Derry on 15 September 1971. said his family will never stop seeking justice.
"It's nearly 51 years since my uncle was killed and the ramifications of that for my family are still strong today and I will not stop fighting for justice.
"It's plain to see that wrong has be done in this town and across the north and it has to be addressed, it is as simple as that."
Mr McGreanery expressed his disappointment that Mr Vara did not meet with the "handful of bereaved families" who gathered outside during his visit to the city.
In May, the government introduced legislation that aims to draw a line under the Northern Ireland Troubles by dealing with so-called legacy issues.
It is an attempt to deal with more than 1,000 unsolved killings.
Under the bill, immunity from prosecution will be offered to those who co-operate with Troubles investigations run by a new information recovery body.
The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) will be headed by a judicial figure appointed by the government.
It would be operational for five years.
A panel within the ICRIR will be responsible for deciding if a perpetrator qualifies for immunity.
Once granted, it cannot be revoked.
It will still take months before the legislation makes it into law and takes effect.