CrossFit Games: Northern Ireland girl dubbed world's fittest teen after win
By Matt Fox
BBC News NI
- Published
A 15-year-old girl from Newtownards has been dubbed the world's fittest teenager after taking gold at the World CrossFit Games.
Lucy McConigle secured the win for her age group at the event in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend.
She then went on to secure two bronze medals at the European Youth Weightlifting Championships in Poland this week.
Her training regime covers a broad range of high-intensity disciplines.
The CrossFit Games is an annual competition in which athletes are scored across a number of demanding exercises, such as weightlifting, burpees and pull-ups.
The exercise regime was created by American Greg Glassman and there more than 15,000 CrossFit-affiliated gyms across 160 countries.
Those who win at the CrossFit Games are given the label of world's fittest, with Lucy the latest to join those ranks.
'Recognised how good she was'
Speaking to BBC's Good Morning Ulster, Lucy explained the variety of training required.
"CrossFit is basically every sport mushed into one. There's gymnastics, running, biking... a whole load of high intensity interval-style training is what I do.
"I also do running, swimming, paddle boarding, weightlifting - (they) would be the main elements," she added.
This was Lucy's first time winning gold at the competition, having been awarded a silver medal last year.
"I'm proud after I know all the effort that's gone into it… I feel like it's good to finally compete and get the title I thought I deserved," she said.
Lucy developed an interest in CrossFit from a young age, having previously been a keen swimmer, and is currently supported by her coach, Sam Duckett.
"From ten-years-old I recognised how good she was... probably from when Lucy was thirteen-and-a-half she also recognised how good she was, she won't admit it," he said.
Mr Duckett praised Lucy's talent in taking his feedback and being able to "pick up things straight away" as well as her willingness to push through a "deep, dark cave" of pain.
"Being very adaptable is key, the ability to learn really quickly - that's massive because there's so many disciplines and elements to it.
"It's the ability to work on your own for three, four hours a day and to be able to suffer pain more than the next person beside you who is also trying to be the fittest person in the world," he said.
"I think because I started when I was so young, it's always been that way, I haven't really had a chance to question it or think twice about it, I think it just comes naturally [dealing with pain]," Lucy added.
Having secured two medals at this year's European Youth Weightlifting Championships, in which she deadlifted 148kg, Mr Duckett is anticipating further success for Lucy.
"She's on that pathway with the Great British weightlifting team, towards competing in the Olympics someday. Our aim is to get her to compete as an individual."