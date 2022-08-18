Community Restorative Justice Ireland funding suspended
- Published
The Executive Office has suspended funding to a major restorative justice organisation in Northern Ireland.
Community Restorative Justice Ireland (CRJI) describes itself as providing "a range of services aimed at resolving and reducing conflict".
It has received £1.2m from the Executive Office, its biggest funder, in the last financial year.
CRJI notified the Executive Office over "issues of concern" within the organisation.
The Executive Office said it was investigating the CRJI, BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show reported.
It added that "funding has been suspended until the matter is resolved".
CRJI works with Stormont departments, including the Department of Communities and the Department of Justice, on a number of projects.
It services include victim support, youth mentoring, advice, and mediation.
It also works closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and a senior PSNI officer, Insp Peter Brannigan, has sat on its board since 2016.
There is no suggestion of wrongdoing on Mr Brannigan's part.
'Financial irregularities'
In a statement, the PSNI said CRJI is an "accredited criminal justice organisation" and "an important community partner who continue to do positive work".
"Our officers continue to engage with groups from all communities who represent the needs of victims."
The statement added that Insp Brannigan was made aware of "financial irregularities" that "were reported to the PSNI, Charities Commission and funders in July 2022".
When asked if he will continue as a director of CRJI, the PSNI said: "We will keep this situation under review and will continue to liaise with The Executive Office in relation to the matter."