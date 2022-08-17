Mid Ulster strike: Industrial action expected to end
- Published
Strike action in Mid Ulster District Council is expected to end after unions and the council ended their pay discussions.
GMB, NIPSA and Unite staff began a strike over a pay dispute in July, which was to last until 21 August.
Services affected by the the industrial action has included bin collections.
The council said it was hoped all services that had been affected would return to normal on Friday.
All three unions will recommend the offer to their members.
The union called that a "real-terms pay cut" with the rising cost of living.
Industrial action is to end and our normal services will resume by the end of this week. The Council and Trade Unions (GMB, @nipsa and @UniteunionNI) have successfully concluded discussions around a local pay offer ➡️https://t.co/XwHhpv2zT8 pic.twitter.com/onh3JuKu8N— Mid Ulster Council (@MidUlster_DC) August 17, 2022
In a statement, the council said: "GMB and NIPSA will now recommend the offer to their members and Unite has a mandate to accept the offer, which will see staff move up their existing pay scales by two points over two years."
It also includes an improved one-off "cost of living" payment of £750.
GMB said both unions and the council had "welcomed the outcome of the constructive discussions, jointly acknowledging the importance of ongoing positive engagement."
Bin Collection Service
- Scheduled bin collections will return to normal from Friday 19 August.
- Up to a maximum of two additional waste bags on the next scheduled collection day for black and blue bins up until Friday 2 September will be accepted.
- The council said additional brown bin waste could not be accepted.
- Bulky household waste collections and bin purchases will begin again on Monday 22 August.
Leisure Services
- Normal services will resume at both Cookstown and Greenvale Leisure Centres from Friday 19 August, with details of when swimming lessons will resume to be confirmed in due course.
The council said that it regretted the "disruption and inconvenience" caused to residents.