Police seize several items near Londonderry bonfire site
The police have seized a number of items after reports of shots being fired near a bonfire in Londonderry.
Detectives conducted a search of the Meenan Square area of the Bogside on Wednesday morning.
This followed reports of loud bangs being heard in that part of the city on Monday evening.
"A number of items were seized which are now subject to forensic examination," Chief Insp Michael O'Loan said.
"This incident is reported to have occurred at around the time the bonfire in Meenan Square had been lit - when we know there was a large number of people in the vicinity.
"An act that would be beyond reckless when so many people were present," the senior officer said.
There was widespread condemnation after poppy wreaths and flags were placed on the bonfire.
On Tuesday, the police said they were treating reports of material placed on the bonfire as a hate crime and were seeking to identify those responsible.