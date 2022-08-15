Castlerock: Translink offers reward after train station fight
- Published
Translink has offered a reward of up to £1,000 for evidence leading to a conviction after a worker was assaulted during a fight at Castlerock train station.
Three women and two men were arrested after police were called to the fight involving about 40 people on Saturday.
The member of staff was assaulted on the 16:38 BST train from Londonderry to Belfast, according to Translink.
The company condemned the incident and said safety was "our top priority".
A 30-year-old man was given a community resolution notice after being detained for suspected criminal damage after the incident.
A 39-year-old woman was also given a community resolution notice after being arrested on suspicion of common assault.
Police released a 22-year-old man arrested for suspected common assault, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
'Appalling attack'
Two other women - aged 23 and 69 - were released unconditionally.
"All our staff have the right to work without fear of abuse or violence and we are ensuring our colleague is offered all appropriate support," said Translink.
"We are assisting the Police Service of Northern Ireland with their investigation, including provision of CCTV from the train, Castlerock station and bodycam footage.
"We take all anti-social behaviour extremely seriously and thankfully such incidents are relatively infrequent."
Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd described the attack as despicable.
He has urged people with information about the attack or the disorder to contact the police.