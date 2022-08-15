Killyleagh: Man charged after women badly hurt in hit-and-run
- Published
A 21-year-old man has been charged with driving offences after two women were seriously injured in a hit-and-run.
The women were taken to hospital after the incident in Killyleagh in County Down on Sunday.
The pedestrians, aged in their 50s, were struck by a small black car on the Crossgar Road at about 08:30 BST.
Their injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.
The man faces charges for causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.
He is due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on 8 September.