Magherafelt: Scrambler bike death victim named as Ryan Speirs
- Published
A man who died after a crash on a scrambler bike in Magherafelt in County Londonderry on Saturday was 24-year-old Ryan Speirs.
The collision happened at about 16:00 BST on the Castledawson Road.
Mr Speirs was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and want anyone who witnessed it or recorded dashcam footage of it to contact them.
The Sinn Féin councillor Cora Corry said: "It's a really busy road and definitely something we're going to have to look at [the safety of it].
"It's been raised before and I know with it being such a busy road we're asking people to come forward to the police with any information they would have."
Christine McFlynn, an SDLP councillor, said there was a "deep sense of shock and sadness in Magherafelt" after Mr Speirs the death.