'Casual sectarianism' incidents in Belfast and Derry criticised by MP
An MP has said recent incidents of "casual sectarianism" show that Northern Ireland has not done enough to build reconciliation and integration.
The Alliance Party's Stephen Farry was speaking after events at the weekend.
In Londonderry, the sale of Parachute Regiment flags at a parade was described as an "insult" by the son of a man killed on Bloody Sunday.
There were reports of pro-IRA chanting during a Wolfe Tones concert on Sunday night.
There was also widespread criticism after a mural depicting a burning police Land Rover was unveiled in west Belfast on Friday evening.
And Larne FC announced on Monday it had suspended player John Herron after images emerged of him wearing a t-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan at a concert at the weekend.
"We have shown that we are an inclusive football club for all, demonstrated not only in words but also by our extensive work in the local community," read the club statement.
"There is no room for behaviour which falls outside of this ethos and we fully expect members, players and anyone associated with the club to reflect these standards at all times."
"It is almost like we are seeing some form of casual sectarianism and it is particularly disturbing to see it manifesting through young people," said Mr Farry.
"We have had a real spate of these incidents over the summer and particularly this weekend.
"It does point to the fact that 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement we have to have that sober lesson that we as a society haven't done enough in terms of reconciliation and building integration.
"Divisions are very stark still in our society."
Emma Little-Pengelly, a Democratic Unionist Party member of the Stormont assembly, said the incidents in west Belfast did not reflect "the Northern Ireland that we want in 2022".
"You have thousands and thousands of people chanting things and glorifying the IRA and their activities," she said.
"Any glorification of terrorism is wrong and it must be stamped out.
"All political leaders and all public representatives, no matter what side or community they come from, need to call out all forms of glorification of terrorism.
"They must agree that it must not happen and agree that there must be sensitivity for all victims."
'Need to take responsibility'
A group that supports the families of those killed on Bloody Sunday said the sale of Parachute Regiment flags in Derry left the victims' families "personally insulted".
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it seized items from a stall at the Relief of Derry parade on Saturday but "no flags were seized".
The Apprentice Boys, which organised the parade, said the stall had nothing to do with the group.
Thirteen people were shot dead in Derry in 1972 when members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators.
That day became known as Bloody Sunday.
Bloody Sunday Trust chairman Tony Doherty, whose father Paddy was among the victims, said he was contacted by members of the trust after reports on social media of the stall selling the flags.
"I have heard the commentary from the Apprentice Boys that it wasn't anything to do with them but if you host an event in the city with such scale you need to take responsibility for what happens," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"Someone should have anticipated that somebody somewhere would have tried something that would reignite or resurface the Parachute Regiment issue in the city.
"This is an issue that isn't going away and the Apprentice Boys need to take effective and pre-emptive action - it can't be left to retrospective action."
Mr Doherty said the Bloody Sunday Trust would make arrangements to meet the police and the Apprentice Boys for talks about the issue.
The Apprentice Boys governor Graeme Stenhouse described the incident as "regrettable" and offered to meet the families of the victims of Bloody Sunday.
"When you're holding an event which must have had about 30,000 people in the city then of course there will be obviously be issues and we will deal with them in the usual manner," he said.
"It is regrettable that there has been something that has maybe swayed away from what has been such a successful day we had."
This year thousands of people made their way into the city centre for the Relief of Derry parade, with more than 135 bands taking part.
The events mark the anniversary of the ending of the Siege of Derry in August 1689.